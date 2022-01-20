< Back to All News

Cinderella Project’s Future Assured

Posted: Jan. 20, 2022 12:46 PM PST

The Nevada County Cinderella Project is a nonprofit that provides free dresses, gowns, and other attire to high school students for proms and other special events. And with the president stepping down from the job, the project has now become part of Bright Futures for Youth. Bright Futures Executive Director, Jennifer Singer, says they actually started working working together in 2011….

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

Singer says the Cinderella Project will remain at its current location in Nevada City, for now. But they will eventually move to the soon-to-open NEO Youth Center in Grass Valley, near the Fairgrounds…

click to listen to Jennifer Singer

Singer says many Project volunteers will stay on. And some Bright Futures volunteers will also be available, providing them with hands-on experience in business and retail. About 100 low-income students benefit each year. But it was cancelled during the 2020 pandemic and it’s not clear it will happen this spring, with proms dependent on the case count dropping significantly.

