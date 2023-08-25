Cinema Day Sunday Means Reduced Prices

Sierra Theaters is also joining the second annual National Cinema Day this weekend. That means all showings on Sunday are only four-dollars. Company Vice-President, Azriel LaMarca, says that applies to both the Del Oro Theatre and Sutton Cinemas. And “Barbie” has been leading the way at the Del Oro…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

Also showing at the Del Oro is “Blue Beetle” and “Strays”. At the Sutton Cinemas, it’s “Oppenheimer” and “Gran Turismo”. The discounted day is part of efforts by the recently-formed group, the Cinema Foundation, to help revive the industry, where ticket sales have lagged in recent years, partly because of growing competition with at-home streaming services…

click to listen to Azriel LaMarca

Late last year, Azriel and her husband, Michael, announced they were selling the Del Oro Theatre and also stepping away from Sutton Cinemas, where they lease the building. The family has been operating them since 1979 and LaMarca said Michael’s in-laws are wanting to retire.