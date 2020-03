It’s likely the first of many restarant closures in western Nevada County. Cirino’s at Main Street in Grass Valley has shut down indefinitely due to coronavirus and social distancing. Owner Jerry Cirino closed the doors this morning (Wednesday)…

Listen to Jerry Cirino 1

Cirino says he hasn’t heard of any other local restaurants closing for now, but won’t be surprised if more have to stop operating….

Listen to Jerry Cirino 2

Cirino says his staff will be taken care of.

–gf