< Back to All News

Citations Up Memorial Day Weekend

Posted: May. 30, 2023 3:32 PM PDT

It was a fairly typical Maximum Enforcement Period for Western Nevada County for the California Highway Patrol over the Memorial Day weekend. Officer Jason Bice says there were only two DUI arrests, compared to four a year ago. The period covers 6pm Friday until midnight on the Monday holiday. There were six accidents, but with no major injuries, which Bice says was not much different from 2022…

click to listen to Officer Bice

But Bice says, thanks to increased staffing, officers were able to make over 200 driver contacts, with around 150 citations issued, mostly for speeding. He also was part of the river patrols…

click to listen to Officer Bice

Statewide numbers were not available yet. But Bice says DUI arrests were significantly up, for the first day of the weekend, at 314, compared to 241 the previous year.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha