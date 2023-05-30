Citations Up Memorial Day Weekend

It was a fairly typical Maximum Enforcement Period for Western Nevada County for the California Highway Patrol over the Memorial Day weekend. Officer Jason Bice says there were only two DUI arrests, compared to four a year ago. The period covers 6pm Friday until midnight on the Monday holiday. There were six accidents, but with no major injuries, which Bice says was not much different from 2022…

But Bice says, thanks to increased staffing, officers were able to make over 200 driver contacts, with around 150 citations issued, mostly for speeding. He also was part of the river patrols…

Statewide numbers were not available yet. But Bice says DUI arrests were significantly up, for the first day of the weekend, at 314, compared to 241 the previous year.