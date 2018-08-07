Cities Combine For National Night Out Event

It’s a free event, you can bring the kids, and enjoy a nice evening out. The one catch, if you want to call it that, is the cops will be there. They are the ones putting on the event. Grass Valley and Nevada City are combining to host National Night Out, where people can get to know their neighbors in local law enforcement. Nevada City Police Leiutenant Paul Rhode says that’s an important thing for both sides…

Along with the two police departments, the Nevada County Sheriff’s Department and the Grass Valley office of the Highway Patrol will also be represented. Grass Valley Police Sergeant Dan Kimbrough says there will be free music, food, and cool stuff…

You’ll get to meet Kano. The featured event is the ‘Color Run’ where kids, and others, can run through with white T-Shirts and get sprayed with all kinds of color, making kind of a tie-dye shirt when you’re done. The National Night Out event is from 6 to 7:30pm at Dee Mautino Park on Alta Street in Grass Valley.

–gf