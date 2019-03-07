< Back to All News

Cities League President Arbuckle Heads to DC

Posted: Mar. 7, 2019 8:08 AM PST

She brought representatives from all over California last month, and now Grass Valley City Councilmember Jan Arbuckle is headed to the nation’s capital. Arbuckle is president of the League of California Cities, which lobbies for government issues that affect cities. Arbuckle is also part of the national organization…

Listen to Jan Arbuckle 1

As president, Arbuckle brought the statewide meeting to Grass Valley, and after a couple weeks of winding down from that event, says she’s pleased about the impression that Nevada County left on the visitors, including the weather, when it snowed the night before the beginning of the two-day conference…

Listen to Jan Arbuckle 2

Arbuckle believes that the visitors from all around the state will remember their stay, and come back to western Nevada County in the future. Arbuckle leaves for D-C Saturday morning.

–gf

