Cities To Support County Disaster Assistance Grant Application

Grass Valley and Nevada City are signing on to support the county in its application for disaster assitance funds, that will help provide mortagae assistance to approximately ten families looking to relocate to Nevada County as a result of natural disasters in 2017 and 2018. Tuesday evening City Manager Tim Kiser told city council the county reached out several weeks ago about partnering for the 2019 CalHome Program Disaster Assistance, Round 2.

The 2017 and 2018 disasters include major wildfires such as the Camp Fire in Paradise and other fires around the north state. The funds will provide funds for people looking to relocate to Grass Valley and Nevada City.

County Director Mike Dent was on hand to answer additional questions and clarified that the funds would be used to support up to ten applications of 100 thousand dollars each. Mayor Lisa Swarthout and Kiser joked about letting Mike Dent speak to the council, since the agenda item was the last of the evening.

Nevada City discussed and voted to support the same item at their meeting Wednesday evening.