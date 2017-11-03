City and Veterans at Odds Over Pickle Ball Court

The City of Grass Valley has gotten itself into a pickle with local veterans groups over construction of a pickle ball court. The court is being installed at Memorial Park as part of an improvement project, and involves the removal of some trees. Pete Vasilakos with American Legion Frank Gallino Post 130 and others were upset when they heard that one of those trees to be removed was one with a World War One memorial plaque…

The veterans believed that the tree was going to be removed earlier this week, which was not the case, and city officials say there was a lot of misinformation about the project. City Manager Tim Kiser says the city and the veterans met yesterday (Thursday), and things have been smoothed over, but the project does require the removal of some trees…

More meetings with the city and veterans groups will take place before the project continues, but a date for those meetings has not been set.

