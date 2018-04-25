City Begins Legal Process to Acquire Sinkhole

The next step was taken in the life of the sinkhole off Freeman Lane in Grass Valley. The City Council voted to begin the Eminent Domain process of acquiring the property from the owners of Tripp’s Auto Body Shop. The process would allow the City to purchase the property at fair-market value if five issues establishing public interest and necessity were sufficiently proven.

During a public hearing regarding the Resolution of Necessity, City Attorney, Michael Colantuono explained the issues, one of which is, if an acceptable offer was made for the property.

Attorney for Tripp’s Auto Shop, Craig Diamond, said the offer only includes the land, but should include more.

Owner, Darrol Tripp, also spoke during public comment. He honored the longtime relationships he has with council members- but also wants what’s fair.

Council members also acknowledged the difficulty when political responsibility and personal relationships collide. Jason Fouyer spoke first.

Mayor Howard Levine summed it up prior to the vote.

The City is offering $578,000 for the property. Negotiations for the property are discussed during closed sessions prior to each city council meeting; and were not the purpose of the public hearing.