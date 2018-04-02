< Back to All News

City Council Approves Historical Commission Appointments

Posted: Apr. 2, 2018 4:14 PM PDT

The Grass Valley Historical Commission has three new and one returning commisioner. The City Council approving the appointments of Teresa Poston, Alice Enochs, Michael Lewis and Jedididah Watson at Tuesday’s meeting. Grass Valley Mayor said the four candidates were selected following an application and interview process.

Listen to Mayor, Howard Levine

Levine said the commision provides a valuable service to the city.

Listen to Howard Levine

The Commission’s function is to identify and verify historical resources and encourage their preservation. They also make recommendations to the City Council regarding designation of historical landmarks as appropriate.

