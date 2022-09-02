< Back to All News

City Council Candidate Coulter Arrested

Posted: Sep. 1, 2022 5:51 PM PDT

A Grass Valley City Council candidate has been arrested. Police Lieutenant Clint Bates says officers were responding to a complaint, regarding Mathew Coulter, from two contractors who were helping build a new business in the 100 block of South Auburn Street Thursday afternoon…

Bates says the contractor was bitten several times by Coulter. He says Coulter also had a knife, with the other contractor taking it away from him…

Bates says Coulter was treated for an unspecified wound at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital. The contractor who was bitten was treated at the scene. Bates says Coulter has been booked on one felony assault charge and one misdemeanor battery charge. He does not know what sparked the incident. But he says Coulter had also been harrassing, yelling, and confronting the workers at other times. He is one of three candidates for two open seats on the Council, along with incumbent Hilary Hodge and Haven Caravelli.

