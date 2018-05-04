City Council Candidates Hold Cordial Debate

It’s been several years since Nevada City had an actual election for City Council. Last night, all four candidates for two seats on the council met in a candidates forum, facilitated by the League of Women Voters. The tone was cordial, and the candidates answered questions from the public and the media ranging from cannabis to homelessness to Air B-and-Bs, and even smoking and parking. The most contentious issue was affordable housing where challenger Erin Minett disagreed with incumbents Duane Stawser, Evans Phelps, and the current council’s handling of the city ordinance…

Listen to Erin Minett

Candidate Pauli Halstead agreed…

Listen to Pauli Halstead

The forum was held in the City Council chambers, with about 60 people in attendance. Reviews were generally positive…

Listen to audience members

This was the only City Council forum before the June election, which is now just over a month away.

–gf