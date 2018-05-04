< Back to All News

City Council Candidates Hold Cordial Debate

Posted: May. 4, 2018 7:07 AM PDT

It’s been several years since Nevada City had an actual election for City Council. Last night, all four candidates for two seats on the council met in a candidates forum, facilitated by the League of Women Voters. The tone was cordial, and the candidates answered questions from the public and the media ranging from cannabis to homelessness to Air B-and-Bs, and even smoking and parking. The most contentious issue was affordable housing where challenger Erin Minett disagreed with incumbents Duane Stawser, Evans Phelps, and the current council’s handling of the city ordinance…

Listen to Erin Minett

Candidate Pauli Halstead agreed…

Listen to Pauli Halstead

The forum was held in the City Council chambers, with about 60 people in attendance. Reviews were generally positive…

Listen to audience members

This was the only City Council forum before the June election, which is now just over a month away.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha