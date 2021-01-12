City Council to Discuss Downtown Plaza Future

The City of Grass Valley is taking another look at the future of the downtown promenade on Mill Street. The city originally closed Mill Street to traffic in July of last year to accommodate outdoor dining and allow retail business to display items on the street in order to maintain social distancing for shoppers. Then in the Fall, the city chose to expand the closure through the holiday season and revisit the needs in January. Downtown Association Executive Director, Marni Marshall, says the city council is talking about the future of the promenade this evening and the public is invited to provide input ahead of the meeting.

Marshall says though there has been a lot of good feedback, there is also some concern from merchants.

Marshall’s primary job is to represent the merchants so her goal is to do what’s best to for the business owners. She says city council will listen to all sides before making a decision. This evening’s discussion will focus on extending the timeline until the end of April, but from there it is unknown.

Tuesday’s city council meeting is at 7:00 PM but public comment can be submitted anytime ahead of the meeting. To submit public comment use the city web site at cityofgrassvalley.com.