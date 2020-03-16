City of Grass Valley Closes All Parks

The City of Grass Valley is closing all parks to help mitigate and slow the spread of COVID-19. Parks will be closed as of the morning of March 16th. City officials plan to re-evaluate the situation on April 1st, 2020 and will provide an update at that time. List of parks effected: Memorial Park, Memorial Pool, Condon Park, Minnie Park, DeVere Mautino Park, Lyman Gilmore Turf Field, Dow Alexander Park, Elisabeth Daniels Park, and Glenn Jones Park.

The City of Grass Valley’s top priority is the health and safety of this community and its citizens. This is a fluid situation, and we will continue to monitor it closely, including guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO), along with state and county health departments. We understand the disappointment and inconvenience this may cause, but we believe the potential risks of inaction are too great to ignore.

–From the City of Grass Valley