City Officials Ask for Paitence During PSPS

As PG and E was planning to shut power off in portions of 34 counties, Grass Valley officials were thinking about the impact the inconvenience would have on its residents. Fire Chief Mark Buttron echoed PG and E’s annoucement that lines would begin to be deenergized starting around midnight with possible restoration beginning early Thursday afternoon.

Buttron says his department will be fully staffed and ready to respond to an increase in calls. He also provided safety tips and reminded all drivers how to handle traffic lights that are not working.

Listen to Mark Buttron

Mayor Lisa Swarthout and other council members also urged residents to excercise patience and kindness while the power is out. Council member Ben Aguilar urged people to check on their neighbors and family members.

Listen to Ben Aguilar

Council member Hilary Hodge also reminded citizens to not call 911 unless it is an emergency.

Listen to Hilary Hodge

Sierra College Nevada County Campus in Grass Valley will have a resource center open beginning at 8 AM for people needing to charge phones and other devices as well as providing an air conditioned resting place.