City Pays Ransom to Resolve Cyber Attack

Posted: Jul. 28, 2021 2:15 PM PDT

Grass Valley is one of the latest victims to get hit by a breach in cybersecurity. Police Chief Alex Gammelgard, during a press conference, said an unknown perpetrator had accessed information on June 29.

 

He says the city’s response was quick to protect the system.

 

Fortunately for the city, the data was not encrypted as part of the hack, but it had potentially been copied. City Attorney Michael Colantuono clarified what happened.

 

As part of the process, the city temporarily shut down access to certain parts of the system while data compromise was being checked. The city did not lose any functionality as a result of the attack.
Gammelgard said it was determined that the city pay the ransom to ensure the data would not be published. He also said the amount of ransom would not be disclosed, but it was covered by insurance.

 

As the investigation unfolds, those members of the community that may have been compromised will be provided credit monitoring services to prevent or identify fraud.

 

