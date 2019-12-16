< Back to All News

City Says New Billing System Is Good For Customers

Dec. 16, 2019

Grass Valley residents will see their water and sewer bills look a little different, but city officials are promising that with the change will come better service. Last month, we told you that the company that had been doing the billing had gone out of business. Now, the city has contracted with a different company that will provide the billing software. City Manager Tim Kiser says the change means more local control, and residents who have questions won’t have to go through an out-of-town call center anymore…

Kiser says the new firm is called Muni-Billing, based out of Pennsylvania…

The City Council approved a one-year contract with MuniBilling at its meeting last week.

