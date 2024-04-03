Civility Pledge Passed By GV City Council

With local government meetings becoming more contentious, in recent years, a Civility Pledge has been approved by the Grass Valley City Council. City Manager Tim Kiser told the Council that city councils around the country have been adopting them…

Kiser says Civility Pledges focus on the idea that all people have the right to be treated with respect, courtesy, and openness. He says some cities have a pledge that can be published with agendas or recited at meetings. Bob Branstrom was among Councilmembers who indicated they preferred not to have a verbal recitation at every meeting, but only periodically or when it’s more appropriate…

Branstrom also indicated that the pledge was not sparked by the four months of public comments urging the Council to pass a Gaza cease-fire resolution. He said those people have been largely non-aggressive.