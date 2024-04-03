< Back to All News

Civility Pledge Passed By GV City Council

Posted: Apr. 3, 2024 2:42 PM PDT

With local government meetings becoming more contentious, in recent years, a Civility Pledge has been approved by the Grass Valley City Council. City Manager Tim Kiser told the Council that city councils around the country have been adopting them…

click to listen to Tim Kiser

Kiser says Civility Pledges focus on the idea that all people have the right to be treated with respect, courtesy, and openness. He says some cities have a pledge that can be published with agendas or recited at meetings. Bob Branstrom was among Councilmembers who indicated they preferred not to have a verbal recitation at every meeting, but only periodically or when it’s more appropriate…

click to listen to Bob Branstrom

Branstrom also indicated that the pledge was not sparked by the four months of public comments urging the Council to pass a Gaza cease-fire resolution. He said those people have been largely non-aggressive.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha