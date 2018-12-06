Clara and the Nutcracker Opens at Foundry Tonight

It’s a holiday favorite and a holiday tradition. It’s also has a little bit of a different twist when performed locally. The Holt Ballet Conservatory and the Miners Foundry present Clara and the Nutcracker, beginning tonight. It’s the traditional story of the Nutcracker, where Clara’s present of a toy soldier inspires a magical journey into the toy world, but Conservatory founder Yelena Holt says you see more of Clara in this production…

There are several dancers in the production, including kids as young as three years of age. Production manager Syd Brown says there are three performances, but tickets are only available for two of them….

The other performances are tonight and tomorrow at 7pm. Doors open at 6:30.

