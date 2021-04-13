Clarifying Contact Tracing

Often times throughout the pandemic, reference to gatherings and restaurants as potential areas of COVID-19 spread have been made; and when asked for specific data on actual locations, Public Health did not have specific number tied to any one source. Recently County Health and Human Services Director, Ryan Gruver, clarified that contact tracing in Nevada County was set up to mitigate the spread of COVID, but not identify the source of exposure.

Public Health Officer Dr. Scott Kellerman said people that test positive are asked about places they have been and who they may have been in contact with in order to notify those people of potential exposure and to get tested.

Reverse contact tracing is a different approach that goes backward to identify a source, but does not help mitigate the forward spread of any virus.