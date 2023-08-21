Classes Begin At Sierra College

The fall semester begins today (Mon.) at the Nevada County campus of Sierra College. And the campus’ Executive Dean, Karen O’Hara, says in-person enrollment is starting to perk up more, after recent pandemic setbacks that kept many students online. She says it’s up three-percent, with a lot of interest in biology and arts classes…

click to listen to Karen O’Hara

O’Hara says environmental science classes are also being offered again, with one on water especially popular. Meanwhile, she says enrollment in job skills classes, including certification programs, has been lagging, with the exceptions of fire and emergency medical technicians. Otherwise, they’re working with the Economic Resource Council to find ways to work with local industries to try to figure out what skills and certifications they need their workers to develop…

click to listen to Karen O’Hara

Unit costs have not changed. This is O’Hara’s second year, after taking over for Stephanie Ortiz.