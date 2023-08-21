< Back to All News

Classes Begin At Sierra College

Posted: Aug. 21, 2023 12:01 AM PDT

The fall semester begins today (Mon.) at the Nevada County campus of Sierra College. And the campus’ Executive Dean, Karen O’Hara, says in-person enrollment is starting to perk up more, after recent pandemic setbacks that kept many students online. She says it’s up three-percent, with a lot of interest in biology and arts classes…

click to listen to Karen O’Hara

O’Hara says environmental science classes are also being offered again, with one on water especially popular. Meanwhile, she says enrollment in job skills classes, including certification programs, has been lagging, with the exceptions of fire and emergency medical technicians. Otherwise, they’re working with the Economic Resource Council to find ways to work with local industries to try to figure out what skills and certifications they need their workers to develop…

click to listen to Karen O’Hara

Unit costs have not changed. This is O’Hara’s second year, after taking over for Stephanie Ortiz.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha