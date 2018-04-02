Classes Resume at N-U Today Following Fatal Crash

Spring break is over, but at Nevada Union High School, one tough week begins. This will be the first day of classes since two students were killed, and another was severely injured in a car crash in Merced County. Teachers, like Band Director Ken Carter, know this week is going to be difficult on everybody…

Grief counselors will again be on campus today, as they were last Monday, the day after the fatal crash. Psychologist Richard Kay says they’re just there to help with the grieving process the best they can…

Tyler Nielsen, Justin Gardner, and Dawson Fay were in the middle car of a three-car caravan headed to Pismo Beach for Spring Break when a car crossed the center of Interstate 5 and collided with the car filled with N-U students. Nielsen died at the scene, Gardner died at the hospital a few hours later, and Fay is recovering from a broken hip. The school will hold a community ceremony to honor both Nielsen and Gardner at Hooper Stadium Friday night.

