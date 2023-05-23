Classified School Employees Honored

Classified employees perform a lot of behind-the-scenes work in schools. And the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools Office has honored another nine of them this year. The program, established 15 years ago by the California Department of Education, highlights their contributions. Superintendent Scott Lay says it’s for exceptional performance for employees with at least five years of experience in the same job…

There were countywide as well as districtwide classified employees recognized. That included paraprofessional, which Lay says covers a wide range of jobs, such as classroom aides…

Employees honored in that category were Sonia Diaz, Robin Fields, and Amber Johnson. For the category of Clerical and Administrative Services it was Carol Jackson, Sheila Volek, and Linda Astesana. Kenny Fiorvanti was recognized for Custodial and Maintenance Services. And for Health and Student Services, Blair Baldwin and Judy Stead were singled out.