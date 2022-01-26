< Back to All News

Clean-up Efforts Continue

Posted: Jan. 26, 2022 6:24 AM PST

Now that Grass Valley has wrapped up its initial effort into supporting city residents clean up after the snowstorm early in late December, people who live outside of the city limits are waiting their turn for debris removal assistance. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says there is quite a bit more territory in unincorporated Nevada County.

 

Grass Valley was able to mobilize more quickly because the relative size is much smaller. Right now, Wolfe says the county is asking residents to get ready for assistance.

 

Burn permits are available and can be used on permissible burn days for residents not in Grass Valley of Nevada City city limits. There are also other alternatives including green waste containers from Waste Management.

 

Taking advantage of the Firesafe Council chipping assistance program and contracting ranchers with goats and sheep to graze on overgrown areas are also options.
The county is working on scheduling greenwaste drop off events but have not identified locations or a timeline. She also reminds residents to use reputable and licensed contractors for clearing work. A list of contractors is available through the Nevada County Contractors Association web site.

