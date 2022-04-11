< Back to All News

Cleanliness Best Prevention of Norovirus

Norovirus is presenting itself in Nevada County and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hopspital Chief Operating Officer Lori Katterhagen says it is causing upset stomachs, dehydration and sometimes fever for a number of residents primarily those in congregate living facilities and at schools because of close regular contact.

 

The good news is, with schools letting out for spring break this week the chance of children or school employees catching Norovirus at a school site is less. Katterhagen says they have seen an uptick in people coming to the emergency room with symptoms, and the best way to prevent the spread echoes what county Deputy Medical Officer Dr. Glennah Trochet shared in a previous story.

 

Soap and hot water are better than hand sanitizer in killing the virus.
Katterhagen says the best prevention include simple practices that was reinforced during COVID.

 

She also says that staying home even if symptoms are mild is better than being around people and potentially increasing the spread.
In past years schools in Sacramento County have had to close and playground equipment, water fountains, and indoor surfaces including desks and tables were sanitized with bleach solutions before reopening.

