Clear Creek Earns Distinguished School Award

A local elementary school honored as one California’s Distinguished Schools. Clear Creek Elementary School was notified Monday morning that they were oneof 287 schools from thoughout the state to earn the recoginition. Superintendent Dan Zeisler says its the community that makes up Clear Creek that won the award.

Zeisler says it was a number of elements that contributed to the award.

Those scores and information are all presented on the California School Dashboard which is how the California Department of Eduation displays school information to the public.

Zeisler made the announcement to staff at a meeting Monday morning. He gave all the credit to the staff .

Zeisler stepped in as the Clear Creek Superintendent this year, following former Superintendent Scott Lay being appointed as the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.