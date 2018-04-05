< Back to All News

Clear Creek Earns Distinguished School Award

Posted: Apr. 5, 2018 5:51 PM PDT

A local elementary school honored as one California’s Distinguished Schools. Clear Creek Elementary School was notified Monday morning that they were oneof 287 schools from thoughout the state to earn the recoginition. Superintendent Dan Zeisler says its the community that makes up Clear Creek that won the award.

Listen to Dan Zeisler

Zeisler says it was a number of elements that contributed to the award.

Listen to Dan Zeisler

Those scores and information are all presented on the California School Dashboard which is how the California Department of Eduation displays school information to the public.

Zeisler made the announcement to staff at a meeting Monday morning. He gave all the credit to the staff .

Listen to Dan Zeisler

Zeisler stepped in as the Clear Creek Superintendent this year, following former Superintendent Scott Lay being appointed as the Nevada County Superintendent of Schools.

