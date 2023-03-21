Celebrating Affordable Housing in Nevada City

Nevada City’s first low-income housing project, Cashin’s Field opened in January and yesterday a ribbon cutting ceremony took place. The event featuring a number of local, state and state dignitaries. Shelley Covert, tribal spokesperson for the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe, thanked the developers, Nevada City, and the county for including the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe in the process as Cashin’s Field is in the heart of the Nisenan ancestral town of Ustama. A dedication rock is placed on the site in honor of the tribe’s recognition. Covert explains the name on the plaque as it relates to the tribes language.

Covert also praising the local partnerships that are helping the Nevada City Rancheria Nisenan Tribe regain federal recognition.

Not only does the project provide desperately needed affordable housing, Nevada City Mayor, Doug Fleming, also spoke about how the project is an important part of revitalizing the 7-Hills District and creating a walkable livable community.

District One Supervisor Heidi Hall also praising the project for meeting the needs of local residents stating that 80 percent of occupants at Cashin’s Field are from Nevada City, Grass Valley, or the immediately surrounding area. She also shared the story of one resident that was selected to live in the new development. Dan Rodriguez has been in Nevada City for 40 years, is almost sixty, lives on a fixed income, and most recently in the Rankin’s Trailer Park behind Cashin’s Field.

Other speakers at the event included California State Treasure Fiona Ma, and a member of Representative Kevin Kiley’s staff along with the developers of the project.