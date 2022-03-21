Clerk-Recorder Candidate Has Fraud Concerns

A third candidate for Nevada County Clerk-Recorder will be on the June ballot. Paul Gilbert owns a business called “Citizen Auditors of Nevada County”. He says they’ve been auditing election results since 2012, using information on the county and state web sites. And he’d like to abolish the Vote by Mail system…

Gilbert says it would be easier for a fraudulent ballot to mailed in, from someone obtaining your registration information, compared to voting in-person. He says he hasn’t found any evidence of such fraud, but says it’s always been very hard to prove. Gilbert also says the county has very padded voter rolls, including people who no longer live here or have passed away…

Gilbert says he also hasn’t found any proof of that kind of fraud. Also running for Clerk-Recorder are Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona and local veteran Jason Tedder. Incumbent Greg Diaz is retiring from the job.