< Back to All News

Clerk-Recorder Candidates Forum At Rood Center

Posted: May. 4, 2022 12:50 PM PDT

The three candidates wanting to be Nevada County’s next Clerk-Recorder appeared at a forum at the Rood Center Tuesday evening, hosted by the League of Women Voters. And for Paul Gilbert, who runs a business called “Citizen Auditors of Nevada County”, he had personal reasons for running, based on an encounter at the office, last fall, with Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona…

click to listen to Paul Gilbert

Much of the questions focused on the elections side of the job, especially in light of fraud allegations during the 2020 presidential contest. Gilbert said he wants the vote-by-mail system to be abolished because it’s “rife for fraud”, as he put it, because of too many ballots that had to be returned, as well as redundant ballots. Jason Tedder defended the system as improving access for voters. But he said more security was needed in handling ballots. Meanwhile, Adona cited her experience as an important advantage…

click to listen to Natalie Adona

Meanwhile, Tedder, who is running for public office for the first time, along with Gilbert, said the Clerk-Recorder’s Office has become far too political…

click to listen to Jason Tedder

The candidates are seeking to replace Greg Diaz, who’s retiring. The election is on June 7th.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha