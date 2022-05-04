Clerk-Recorder Candidates Forum At Rood Center

The three candidates wanting to be Nevada County’s next Clerk-Recorder appeared at a forum at the Rood Center Tuesday evening, hosted by the League of Women Voters. And for Paul Gilbert, who runs a business called “Citizen Auditors of Nevada County”, he had personal reasons for running, based on an encounter at the office, last fall, with Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona…

Much of the questions focused on the elections side of the job, especially in light of fraud allegations during the 2020 presidential contest. Gilbert said he wants the vote-by-mail system to be abolished because it’s “rife for fraud”, as he put it, because of too many ballots that had to be returned, as well as redundant ballots. Jason Tedder defended the system as improving access for voters. But he said more security was needed in handling ballots. Meanwhile, Adona cited her experience as an important advantage…

Meanwhile, Tedder, who is running for public office for the first time, along with Gilbert, said the Clerk-Recorder’s Office has become far too political…

The candidates are seeking to replace Greg Diaz, who’s retiring. The election is on June 7th.