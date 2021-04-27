Clerk-Recorder Counter Service Resuming

For the first time since the pandemic began, in March of last year, all counter services will be available again by the Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s Office. That starts next Monday, May third. But it will be a phased-in schedule and by appointment only, with still no walk-in’s allowed. Assistant County Clerk Recorder Natalie Adona says it’ll be on Monday,. Wednesday, and Friday, from 8am to 3:30pm….

The Clerk-Recorder’s Office had only resumed marriage ceremonies, since June of last year. Adona says remote service, such as by mail, phone, online, or drop box, has been working well. She says in-person service can be quicker, such as getting documents recorded. But there is also an efficient and new remote option that’s been available…

But if you want to go to the Clerk-Recorder’s Office, Adona says appointments will fill up quickly, so be prepared to have several dates that work for you. And if you need more than one kind of service, please let the Office know ahead of time, so you don’t need to make more than one appointment. Also, have any necessary paperwork completed and ready before you come in. Applications are on the website.