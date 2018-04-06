Clerk Recorder, D-A Races Featured at Forum

A sharp contrast in tone at the latest of the candidate forums before the June election. Last night, the League of Women Voters began their election series, focusing on two Nevada County races–Clerk Recorder and District Attorney. Although their were three candidates for Clerk Recorder, the candidates were friendly, and even light at times…

Incumbent Greg Diaz getitng laughs even from challengers Mary Anne Davis and Elise Strickler. The District Attorney forum was more terse, with challenger Glen Jennings calling out his former boss in incumbent Cliff Newell…

And Newell throwing a jab or to of his own…

Kathy Greenwood attended with her husband…

Candidates answered questions from the audience and the media, with many of the Clerk Recorder candidates fielding questions about voter security and mostly election-related topics. Jennings and Newell answered questions ranging from drug court to murder cases. About 75 people in attended the event at the Rood Center, with many staying for both forums. The League of Women Voters will hold a candidates forum each Thursday during the month of April. Next week will feature candidates challenging Republican Doug LaMalfa for Congress.

