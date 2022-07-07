< Back to All News

Clerk-Recorder Office Redacting Unlawful Language

Posted: Jul. 7, 2022 12:54 AM PDT

Even though they were outlawed decades ago, property documents and deeds with discriminatory language still can’t be removed from clerk-recorder offices in California, once they’re recorded. But the language can be removed. And now a bill signed into law last year by Governor Newsom mandates it. It now requires all such offices to develop plans. They’re called “Restrictive Covenant Modification” programs. The deadline for implementation was July first. Nevada County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz describes a “restrictive covenant”, as it relates to housing, as banning the lease, rental, or use of a property for racial or religious reasons, mostly…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

Diaz says the new law also makes it easier for a person with an ownership interest to record a “Restrictive Covenant Modification”. That includes waiving fees and requiring title companies, realtors, and specified others who know of such a restriction, to notify an owner or prospective owner and inform them of their right to use the process…

click to listen to Greg Diaz

The bill also authorizes counties to impose a two-dollar fee on all property recordings, in order to fund the redaction program.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha