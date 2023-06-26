Clerk-Recorder Must Release Elections Documents

Thousands of pages of information from the November 2020 elections, from a Public Records Act request, is being released by the Nevada County Clerk Recorder’s Office. As to whether the request is linked to fraud allegations, is unclear. But Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona describes the person making the request for over 26-thousand pages, Amy Young, as a “frequent observer of elections”. Adona says she was originally told by the Secretary of State that providing some of the records could potentially present a security risk and should not be made public. But a County Superior Court has now concluded that the Clerk-Recorder’s Office can provide two of the requested records without violating the law or compromising election security. One is for election results and the other refers to what she calls an “audit log”…

But Adona also mentions that the release will still include a significant redaction of sensitive information…

Adona says the request was made just a week before the statutory destroy date of such information. She says at least she now has some clarity about how to respond to any similar future requests.