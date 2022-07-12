< Back to All News

Clerk-Recorder Race Recount Request Dropped

Posted: Jul. 11, 2022 5:53 PM PDT

Citing the high cost, Southern California conservative radio talk-show host, Randy Economy, has terminated his re-count request, regarding the June Primary Nevada County Clerk-Recorder’s race. County Clerk-Recorder Greg Diaz says it would have been a laborious process, costing around 18-hundred dollars a day for around 38-thousand ballots…

Economy says the cost estimate was 82-thousand dollars…

What likely would have also made this recount more expensive was that it couldn’t be done by the Clerk-Recorder’s office, since it was the race being questioned. The Board of Supervisors had been scheduled, at their meeting today, to consider appointing Placer County’s Registrar of Voters as the recount manager. The recount request was made with the support of candidate Jason Tedder, who was trailing Assistant Clerk-Recorder Natalie Adona by 44 percentage points. Economy had ballot handling concerns. He said law enforcement was not involved in transporting ballots to the Clerk-Recorder’s office.

