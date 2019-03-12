Clerk Recorder Responds to Tea Party E-Mail

It’s an e-mail about the upcoming election that is not being ignored by Nevada County officials. Yesterday,we told you about a notice that the Nevada County Tea Party sent out, urging people not to open their Vote By Mail ballot, surrender it at a Vote Center, get a new one, and vote in person. Although the party president told KNCO the message was nothing against local elections officials, Nevada County Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz is taking the e-mail personally…

Listen to Greg Diaz 1

The Tea Party e-mail also tells voters to make sure that a surrender ballot is destroyed so it can’t be harvested at a later date and that a paper ballot is the only way to secure your vote. Diaz points out that the vote-by-mail ballot * is * a paper ballot. He says if you have questions, come down to a Vote Center, but if everyone shows up at vote center there will be delays. Diaz accuses the Tea Party of voter suppression…

Listen to Greg Diaz 2

Diaz wrote a two-page opinion piece in response to the Tea Party’s e-mail.

–gf

Read Tea Party e-mail

Read Diaz’ response-to-tea-party-e-mail/