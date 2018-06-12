Clerk Recorder Says Vote Count Going Well

Despite what seems to be taking awhile to get the election returns in, Nevada County’s top elections official says his office is doing quite well compared to other counties. The first updated count since Election Night was released at noon yesterday, and Greg Diaz says there will be two more before they are all finished…

The close races are still close. Hilary Hodge is 100 votes behind incumbent Dan Miller in the District 3 race for Nevada County Supervisor out of about four thousand votes cast. District Attorney Cliff Newell’s lead over challenger Glenn Jennings is just 700 votes-a 52 to 48 percent margin, the percentages for Sheriff haven’t changed much with John Foster still trailing in the three-way race, and now just six votes separate Evans Phelps from Erin Minett for the second seat on the Nevada City City Council. It was three votes before. Diaz says ten-thousand ballots were dropped off on Election Night, and those just can’t be counted right away. So should there be more voter education about that?…

Diaz also says under the Voters Choice Act, there will be fewer provisional ballots to count, meaning the total count will be done sooner than it has in the past.

