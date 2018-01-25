Clerk Recorder, Supes at Odds Over Election

The upcoming June election has turned into a rift between Nevada County’s top elected official and the Board of Supervisors. Tuesday, in what by many thought to be a surprise move, the Board voted against 300-hundred thousand dollars in funding to conduct the vote-by-mail only election. Clerk Recorder Greg Diaz says he was shocked when the board denied the funds…

Listen to Greg Diaz

But Board Chair Ed Scofield says they weren’t aware of the costs until the meeting…

Listen to Ed Scofield

(Yesterday, meaning Tuesday). The funding needed four-fifths approval by the board, but only received two ‘yes’ votes. Diaz will meet with the Budget subcommittee, which is made up of Scofield and Richard Anderson in the county C-E-O’s office next week to go over the numbers,a nd the funding issue will be brought back to the board at its next meeting February 13. Not having the funding approved could mean not doing the election as vote-by-mail only.

–gf