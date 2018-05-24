Click It or Ticket Campaign Underway

In addition to the Maximum Traffic Enforcement Period for Memorial Day weekend, the California Highway Patrol is also participating in the national “Click It or Ticket” campaign, that began earlier this week, stressing seat belt use. At the Grass Valley CHP office, Officer Greg Tassone says citations are being handed out…

According to the state office, approximately 70-percent of the vehicle occupants who died in CHP jurisdictions during the 2016 and 2017 Maximum Enforcement Periods were not buckled up. A total of 45 people died last year, six more than 2016. Meanwhile, Tassone says officers are also reminding motorists to protect child passengers by placing them in age-appropriate restraint devices, whether it be a safety seat or booster seat…

Tassone also says although state law allows children eight and older, or 4-feet-9-inches tall, to sit in the front passenger seat, there are a number of groups, including the CHP, that recommend that a child be at least 12 years old.