< Back to All News

Climate Change Health Forum In Nevada City

Posted: Nov. 13, 2019 12:02 AM PST

Climate change and its impacts on health is the topic of a forum in Nevada City Wednesday night. Among those moderating the discussion is Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler…

click to listen to Dr. Cutler

Cutler says climate change is also impacting asthma sufferers more, especially during extreme dry spells. He says the very wet winters create more breeding grounds for mosquitos and ticks, changing their geographic distribution and the diseases they carry. And more wildfires from droughts are affecting lung and heart disease…

click to listen to Dr. Cutler

The forum is at seven Wednesday evening at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha