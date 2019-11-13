Climate Change Health Forum In Nevada City

Climate change and its impacts on health is the topic of a forum in Nevada City Wednesday night. Among those moderating the discussion is Nevada County’s Public Health Officer, Doctor Ken Cutler…

Cutler says climate change is also impacting asthma sufferers more, especially during extreme dry spells. He says the very wet winters create more breeding grounds for mosquitos and ticks, changing their geographic distribution and the diseases they carry. And more wildfires from droughts are affecting lung and heart disease…

The forum is at seven Wednesday evening at the Nevada Theatre in Nevada City.