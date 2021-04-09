Climate Change Presentation Ahead Of Earth Day

In honor of Earth Day, which is next Thursday, the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County is hosting an online presentation, on Saturday, titled “Solutions to the Climate Emergency”. League President Janice Bedayn says despite more megafires, prolonged droughts, and Category 5 storms, the presenter, Gary White, will share increasing optimism that the situation can be reversed…

White is with the Climate Reality Project, established by former Vice-President Al Gore. Bedayn says he’ll talk about solutions that are already available and those coming soon. That includes renewable, clean energy, such as solar and wind, greener buildings, and regenerative agriculture…

The Zoom presentation is Saturday from 10 to 11am. You can find the link on the League of Women Voters website.