Climate Change Presentation Ahead Of Earth Day

Posted: Apr. 9, 2021 12:26 AM PDT

In honor of Earth Day, which is next Thursday, the League of Women Voters of Western Nevada County is hosting an online presentation, on Saturday, titled “Solutions to the Climate Emergency”. League President Janice Bedayn says despite more megafires, prolonged droughts, and Category 5 storms, the presenter, Gary White, will share increasing optimism that the situation can be reversed…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

White is with the Climate Reality Project, established by former Vice-President Al Gore. Bedayn says he’ll talk about solutions that are already available and those coming soon. That includes renewable, clean energy, such as solar and wind, greener buildings, and regenerative agriculture…

click to listen to Janice Bedayn

The Zoom presentation is Saturday from 10 to 11am. You can find the link on the League of Women Voters website.

