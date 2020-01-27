Climate Downscaling Discussed At NID Meeting

It’s called “Climate Downscaling”, another term for reducing its impacts.The Placer County Water Agency has been researching the issue and made a presentation at the recent Nevada Irrigation District Board of Directors meeting. Agency General Manager Andy Fecko says with the more dramatic precipitation swings each year, it’s getting more critical to thin tree canopies in the forests, to maximize snowfall benefits…

But Fecko says their study focusses more on adaptation than mitigation…

The report looks at the American River basin. But the findings could also help NID develop its own strategies to help maintain a stable water supply.