Climate Event Mobility Workshop Tonight

Posted: Nov. 3, 2021 12:09 AM PDT

The Nevada County Transportation Commission has been trying to identify the most problematic evacuation routes during extreme climate events, such as wildfires. And Wednesday night, they’re providing an update on developing a plan, at a zoom Public Workshop. The commission’s executive director, Mike Woodman, says that includes so-called “pinch points” on heavily-used roads and highways…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

Woodman says another focus is on densely-populated areas with only one way to get in and out of a neighborhood…

click to listen to Mike Woodman

The workshop, which is from 6 to 7:30 Wednesday night, can be accessed through the website of the Nevada County Transportation Commission. Woodman says the draft analysis should be completed by the end of the month. The final report is expected to be done by mid-December and then presented at the commission’s January meeting.

