Climate Resiliency Budget In The Works

Posted: Aug. 23, 2023 12:36 AM PDT

Nevada County Supervisors also also heard a separate presentation from staff members on the goals of their newest objective, adopted earlier this year, which is Climate Resilience. One of five initiatives outlined by Project Administrator Ariel Lovett included enhancing carbon storage and sequestration. She said how lands are managed has multiple benefits, including protecting health and safety and preserving the rural quality of life…

The other initiatives are protecting and hardening infrastructure, enhancing collaboration to increase community capacity, pursuing funding and advocacy opportunities, and aligning strategies. Lovett also requested the Board approve a future budget amendment of 200-thousand dollars from American Rescue Plan Act funding…

The Board indicated their intention to do that. Supervisor Heidi Hall is a member of the Ad Hoc Committee on the issue. She said it took a lot to pull this together…

Staff also mentioned the conversion of zero-emission busses for Nevada County Connects.

