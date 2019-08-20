Clinic Vaccinates Over a Hundred Local Kids

More than a hundred kids now have their back-to-school shots, thanks to a clinic put on by the Nevada County Public Health Department. The event, held at the Grass Valley Veterans Building last Tuesday, saw 82 kids, plus another 50 from Western Sierra Medical Clinic, according to County Immunization Coordinator Laura Zieman…

Listen to Laura Zieman 1

Zieman says wait times were minimal…

Listen to Laura Zieman 2

Zieman says if you were unable to make the clinic, but still need to get the kids their shots, the Public Health Department has vaccinations available the second and fourth Thursdays from 1 to 4pm at their office on Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley. Appointments are preferred but not necessary. August, by the way, is National Immunization Awareness Month.

–gf