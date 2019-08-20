< Back to All News

Clinic Vaccinates Over a Hundred Local Kids

Posted: Aug. 20, 2019 7:07 AM PDT

More than a hundred kids now have their back-to-school shots, thanks to a clinic put on by the Nevada County Public Health Department. The event, held at the Grass Valley Veterans Building last Tuesday, saw 82 kids, plus another 50 from Western Sierra Medical Clinic, according to County Immunization Coordinator Laura Zieman…

Listen to Laura Zieman 1

Zieman says wait times were minimal…

Listen to Laura Zieman 2

Zieman says if you were unable to make the clinic, but still need to get the kids their shots, the Public Health Department has vaccinations available the second and fourth Thursdays from 1 to 4pm at their office on Crown Point Circle in Grass Valley. Appointments are preferred but not necessary. August, by the way, is National Immunization Awareness Month.

–gf

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha