So sorry to hear about the passing of actor, Clint Walker. He died just the other day but he was a real “larger than life” man. I met him on several occasions, and he was always gracious with his time and always had a smile for his fans. I still watch him in “Cheyenne” on one of my direct tv channels during the weekend. It always felt special to watch the show knowing that he decided to live his life here in the Grass Valley area. And, if you want a good western read, check out Yaqui Gold that he co-authored with Kirby Jones.
Tom Fitzsimmons
AdministratorTom Fitzsimmons is the Program Director for Nevada County Broadcasters, and morning show host at KNCO NewsTalk 830, but his favorite job is being husband to Roxanne and Dad to his daughter's Katie and Kelly, and step dad to Tyson and Megan. Tom and Roxanne just became grandparents with the birth of Megan's daughter, Hazel Virginia. Tom also is the voice of High School Football and Basketball play by play. His hobbies include playing and watching all sports and taking long hikes both locally and in the Sierras with his dog, Angel. He also has taken up distance running and just started to get into road cycling.
Clint Walker
Posted: May. 23, 2018 11:16 AM PDT
KNCO Web Comments Guidelines