So sorry to hear about the passing of actor, Clint Walker. He died just the other day but he was a real “larger than life” man. I met him on several occasions, and he was always gracious with his time and always had a smile for his fans. I still watch him in “Cheyenne” on one of my direct tv channels during the weekend. It always felt special to watch the show knowing that he decided to live his life here in the Grass Valley area. And, if you want a good western read, check out Yaqui Gold that he co-authored with Kirby Jones.