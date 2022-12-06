< Back to All News

Clock Ticking on COVID Assistance Funding

Dec. 6, 2022

The clock is ticking for those residents who were impacted by the COVID pandemic, so much so, that making mortgage, rent, or utility bill payments became a challenge. County Public Information Officer Taylor Wolfe says up to six thousand dollars is available for those that were unemployed or underemployed as a result of the pandemic.

 

The application is relatively simple, and you need to meet the income eligibility requirements.
The range is a maximum of 55,100 dollars if you are single, and up to 103,900 for a family of eight. A family of four is 78,700.

 

The Nevada County Rental Assistance Program provides financial assistance in the form of direct payments to landlords, lenders, or utility providers.
A link to the information and application.

