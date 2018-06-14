Close Call For Cement Truck Driver Who Overturns

A close call for a cement mixer truck driver in Nevada County early Thursday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 28-year-old Glenn Jeffrey of Grass Valley was on Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road…

Steele says Jeffrey managed to extricate himself from the truck and was airlifted to the hospital, as a precaution, with minor injuries. Meanwhile, it took most of the morning for the cleanup to be completed…

But Steele says the load was likely ruined.