< Back to All News

Close Call For Cement Truck Driver Who Overturns

Posted: Jun. 14, 2018 6:07 PM PDT

A close call for a cement mixer truck driver in Nevada County early Thursday morning. CHP Officer Mike Steele says 28-year-old Glenn Jeffrey of Grass Valley was on Tyler Foote Road near Oak Tree Road…

click to listen to Officer Steele

Steele says Jeffrey managed to extricate himself from the truck and was airlifted to the hospital, as a precaution, with minor injuries. Meanwhile, it took most of the morning for the cleanup to be completed…

click to listen to Officer Steele

But Steele says the load was likely ruined.

More from my site

More from my site

KNCO Web Comments Guidelines

  1. Keep it clean. Comments with inappropriate language, no matter how cleverly spelled or decorated will not be posted.
  2. Comments on the way the story was written or misspelled words will be passed on to the story authors and not posted.
  3. Please use your real name. Anonymous comments or comments posted using a fake name or web handle may not be posted.
  4. Please use your real email address so we can contact you.
  5. No flaming. Any comments that are primarily of a name calling finger pointing nature may not be posted.
  6. The comment section is not a right it is a privilege. KNCO retains all rights as to what is posted on its website.

Leave A Comment

*

*

* captcha