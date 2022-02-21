< Back to All News

Closer To Function Zero For Local Homeless Vets

Posted: Feb. 21, 2022 12:38 AM PST

Last year, you may recall that Nevada County was welcomed into a cohort of 80 communities nationwide who’ve reached the last mile of ending homelessness for a specific population. And although the county didn’t reach the goal of so-called “functional zero” for veterans, by Veterans Day, more progress is now being reported. Veterans Services Officer, David West, says the number has been cut by around half, since last June, or down to 16. He says the chronic lack of affordable housing units remains the main barrier…

West says the reasons for how a veteran ends up homeless vary widely…

Meanwhile, West says more veterans with a lack of stable housing may be identified, with the resumption of the point-in-time count that’s scheduled for Thursday. He also tells us that the county’s Veterans Services Office is more accessible than ever. A staff member dedicated to walk-in’s is now available every weekday, instead of just on Thursdays.

