Closing Cost Help Available For Local Homebuyers

If you’re trying to find a way to afford a home in Nevada County, some minor financial help is available. Association of Realtors President Teresa Dietrich says they recently obtained a 50-thousand dollar grant that’s being distributed to 50 qualifying applicants for closing costs. It’s called the “Let’s Grow Homeownership First-Time Homebuyers Grant Program”…

In addition to first-time homebuyers, Dietrich says people who haven’t bought a home in at least three years can also qualify…

People who’ve suffered the loss of a spouse or had a marital change are also eligible. Dietrich says they’ve distributed eight one-thousand dollar grants so far. Grants are being awarded on a first-come, first-serve basis. The applicant must submit documentation no later than 30 days after close of escrow.