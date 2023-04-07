Closure Fears For Yubadocs

Hundreds of area residents have signed a letter of concern about Nevada County’s largest Urgent Care facility possibly closing permanently. Yubadocs, whose operators want to retire, was reported to have been acquired by an unnamed large healthcare system. The building was damaged over a month ago by a snowstorm and was scheduled to be remodeled and reopened early this month. But the author of the letter, Janet Cohen, says there’s been a dispute over lease terms with the owners of the building, at the Fowler Center. She says she and many of her friends have been going to Yubadocs since it opened in 2000…

The letter is urging both parties to reach an arrangement that will allow Yubadocs to remain open…

The letter says, among other things, that Yubadocs is the only full-service walk-in clinic with an X-ray machine on site. And it says it’s also taken some of the burden off the emergency room at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital.